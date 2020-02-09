Cordle, Mary October 16, 1924 - February 6, 2020 Survived by children: Dennis (Emile), Rick (Joyce), Jim (Kim), and Chris (Bruce) Stricklett; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jeanie. CELEBRATION of LIFE: Monday at 11am at Country Bible Church, Blair. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: Sunday 4-6pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home. Campbell Aman Funeral Home - Blair 444 S. 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Cordle, Mary
To send flowers to the family of Mary Cordle, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
444 South 17th Street
Blair, NE 68008
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Feb 10
Celebration of Life
Monday, February 10, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Country Bible Church
13121 Road 16
Blair, NE 68008
13121 Road 16
Blair, NE 68008
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Celebration of Life begins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.