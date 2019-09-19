Cordell, Antoinette "Toni"

Cordell, Antoinette "Toni" Antoinette "Toni" Cordell, age 89, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Watertown, SD, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 in Omaha, NE. Toni is survived by her children, Roxanne (James) Stephens of Rapid City, SD; Gary (Deborah) Cordell of Cedar Rapids, IA; Susan (Michael) Pryor of Omaha, NE; and Kathleen (Kenneth) Briscoe of Papillion NE; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas P. Cordell; and four sisters, Barbara Mack, Elizabeth Malloy, Bernice O'Hara and Pauline Kranz. Funeral services were held at 10am Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Watertown. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery, Watertown, SD. Memorials may be given In Memory of Antoinette "Toni" Cordell to the St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St., Omaha, NE 68106. Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel Watertown, SD | (605) 886-5876 | www.wightandcomes.com

