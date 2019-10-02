Cordel, Maria K. May 4, 1921 - September 28, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Franz J. Cordel; daughter-in-law, Linda Cordel; three siblings in Germany. Survived by daughter, Helga Withem; sons, Egon Cordel and Edgar Cordel; grandchildren: Michael Withem, Michelle Broz (Eric), Cara Cordel, Karl Cordel, and Andrea Cook (Anthony); six great-grandchildren. VISITATION Friday, October 4th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

