Corbino, Shirley Virginia

Corbino, Shirley Virginia Shirley Virginia Corbino, Age 84, of Omaha passed away on April 19th. VISITATION: Friday, 9-5pm, Roeder Mortuary 50th Ames Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, 10:30am at Forest Lawn Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave.| (402) 453-5600 www.RoederMortuary.com

