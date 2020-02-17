Corbin, Bill J.

Corbin, Bill J. November 1, 1930 - February 12, 2020 Age 89 of Plattsmouth, NE. Bill is survived by his wife, Florence Corbin; his daughter, Susan Corbin both of Plattsmouth; two nieces: Judy Majeskie of Centreville MD, and Cassidy Alexander; and nephew: Troy Alexander both of Millington, MD. VISITATION: from 5-8pm, with Masonic and Eastern Star Rites at 7pm Tuesday, February 18, at Roby Funeral Home in Plattsmouth. FUNERAL SERVICE: at 10am Wednesday, February 19, at First Presbyterian Church in Plattsmouth. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church. ROBY FUNERAL HOME 402-296-3123 Plattsmouth, NE | www.robyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Corbin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.