Copenharve, Kirk W. Jan 10, 1954 - Jun 30, 2018 Preceded in death by son, Joseph K.; parents, William and Delores. Survived by wife, Arlene; children: Jeremy (Stacie), Andy (Carrie), Daniel (Rebecca), Jennifer (Travis) Gerlecz; Jesse, Rachael (Jerrod) Naff, and Alysia; 13 grandchildren; brother, Kit Copenharve; sister, Kathy (Al) Knight. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, 5–7pm, Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Private interment Omaha National Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 www.klsfuneralhome.com

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

