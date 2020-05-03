Copeland, James H Jr.

Copeland, James H Jr. Age 63 Survived by wife: Darlene Copeland; sons: Dante (Anne) Mack, Omaha, Dana (Stephanie) Copeland, Olathe, KS; brother: Jace L. (Rosalind) Copeland, Omaha; step-daughter: Patrice Brown, Burleson, TX; nieces, nephews, other relatives. VIEWING: 2-6pm Monday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Copeland, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

