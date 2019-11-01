Cooper, Raymond E. May 2, 1959 - October 26, 2019 Raymond Elliott Cooper of Red Oak, Iowa, formerly of Dubuque passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine, Omaha. Ray was born on May 2, 1959 in Dubuque the son of Alvin E. and Janaan M. (McCarthy) Cooper. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Danele Cooper; sons, Raymond Jr. and Tom Cooper; stepchildren, Trevor Peed and Brianne Bendorf; nine grandchildren and his brothers, Alvin J. and Gary E. Cooper. He will also be sadly missed by numerous relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Patrick J. Cooper. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICE will be held with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road Dubuque, IA is assisting the family.

