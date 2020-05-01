Cooper, Patreca Ann (Murrell) On Wednesday April 1, 2020, Patreca Ann (Murrell) Cooper, loving wife of Ronald L Cooper, passed away at the age of 68. Patreca was born March 19,1952 in Omaha, NE to Goliath and Pearl Murrell. She attended Omaha public schools, graduating from Benson HS. Patreca continued her education at Kenyon University where she successfully completed a B.S in Psychology in 1974. After college. Patreca married Ronald Cooper on December 15, 1979. They celebrated 41 years together. Patreca was serious about education but also had a passion for Star Trek movies, loved cooking and trying new recipes. She was known for her quick wit, knowledge and her kindred spirit. Patreca was preceded in death by her parents Goliath and Pearl Murrell, and her older brother Bobby. She is survived by her Husband Ronald, his two daughters Nicole Clark (Kendale), Rona Cooper, Jerry and Lezlie Riggs, Winston and Darlene Murrell. And a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and in-laws. MEMORIAL SERVICES will be announced at a later time.

