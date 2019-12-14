Cooper, Catherine Angela "Kitty"

Cooper, Catherine Angela "Kitty" December 13, 1934 - December 10, 2019 Known lovingly as Kitty, died after a long struggle with dementia disease in Omaha, NE. She was 85 years-old. Catherine was born in Savannah, GA to Leon and Harry Edith Binyard. In 1955, she married Harley Cooper and together they had 13 children; the marriage ended in divorce. Generous and kind, Catherine was a licensed cosmetologist and worked as a ticket agent at Aksarben for more than 20 years. Catherine will be forever remembered by her children, Catherine Gordon, Rita Cooper, Harleynda Wilcox (Ivan), Carla Cooper, Harley Cooper, Rhonda Sanchez (Gabriel) Giesila McGuire (Thomas), Samuel Cooper (Calandra), Daniel Cooper, Monika Krueger, Erika Turner, and Benno Cooper (Kai). She was predeceased by her son, Harry Cooper. She will also be lovingly remembered by her 39 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. VISITATION Monday 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. A CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE Tuesday at Holy Name Church at 11am. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

