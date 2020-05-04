Coop, Jim May 17, 1955 - May 2, 2020 Age 64 of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Cathleen Coop; granddaughter Alyssa Johnson; and sister-in-law Christine Coop. Survived by sons, Rob Coop of Plattsmouth, and Brian (Miriam) Coop of Bellevue, NE; five grandchildren, Dylan, Kaitlynn, Brandon, Austin, and BreAnn; brother John Coop of Papillion, NE; and sisters, Sharon (Larry) Hall of Ava MO, and Kaye (Bob) Topscher of St. Petersburg, FL. VISITATION: Monday, May 4, from 6-8pm at Harvey Funeral Home. (Only 10 people will be allowed in the building at a time, doors will be monitored to follow the state guidelines.) PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, May 5, at 11am in LaPlatte Cemetery, LaPlatte, NE. Memorials may be directed to the family. BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 402-296-4445

