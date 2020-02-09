Coons, Pamela A. January 30, 1950 - February 5, 2020 Age 70 years of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, John and Marion Barry. Survived by sons: Michael (Jenny) and Patrick (Cari) Coons; grandchildren: Michaela, Caitlyn, Lucas, Drake, Ethan; brothers: Kevin (Kerri), John (Mary) and Tim (Amy) Barry; many other relatives and friends CELEBRATION of PAM'S LIFE: Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 12pm, with family receiving family and friends one-hour prior, all at Braman Mortuary, 72nd St. Chapel. Inurnment: Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Blair, NE For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Coons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.