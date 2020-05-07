Cooney, Sharon J.

Cooney, Sharon J. January 29, 1941 - May 5, 2020 Sharon Joyce (Stephenson) Cooney, wife, mother, and grandmother, slipped peacefully into the arms of her Creator on May 5, 2020. Many loved ones preceded Sharon in death including her father, Hollis Stephenson; her mother, Phyllis (Jones) Stephenson; her sister, Shirley (Stephenson) Beyl; her maternal grandparents, Edith and James Jones; her paternal grandmother, Edith Stephenson; and her aunts and uncles. As she prayed for all of them in this life, may she now enjoy eternity with them. Sharon is survived by her husband, Thomas Michael Cooney Jr.; her son, Thomas Michael Cooney III (and wife Deb); her daughter, Mary Kathryn (Cooney) Robinson (and husband Michael); her grandsons, Ryan and J. J. Cooney and Eoghan Robinson; and her granddaughters, Madeleine and Melisende Robinson. VISITATION to take place on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 57pm at Bethany Funeral Home (8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE. 68128) with a ROSARY SERVICE to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL to take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 So. 24th St., Omaha, NE. 68108). Memorial have been suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton, NE. BURIAL on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1pm at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington, NE. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

