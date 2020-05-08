Cooney, Sharon J. January 29, 1941 - May 5, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, May 8, 2020, from 57pm, at Bethany Funeral Home, with a Rosary Service to follow. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (2708 So. 24th St., Omaha, NE 68108). BURIAL: Monday, May 11, 2020, at 1pm at St. Ann's Catholic Cemetery in Lexington, NE. Memorial have been suggested to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Holy Rosary Catholic Church of Overton, NE or to the donor's choice. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE 68128 (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

