Coon, William Reynolds Jr. June 3, 1919 - May 19, 2020 Age 100. A World War II veteran, William R. Coon died in Bellevue, NE, on May 19th, just two weeks short of his 101st birthday. His entire family and many friends had gathered to celebrate his 100th birthday a year ago, a joyful and memorable occasion. Born and raised in Pomona, CA, Bill achieved Eagle Scout rank before graduating from Occidental College in 1941. He went on to Harvard Business School but interrupted his studies to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942. Bill served in the Air Force for 30 years, attaining the rank of Colonel. He had two tours of duty at Offutt Air Force Base and retired in Bellevue in 1972. Following his Air Force career, Bill worked at the Farm Credit Bank and taught college business courses. Bill was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue, serving many years as a deacon. He enjoyed playing golf, hitting a hole-in-one at the 7th hole at Fontenelle Hills Golf Club on July 4, 1994. He was a Base champion squash player. He also enjoyed outdoor sports including fishing and hunting, often supplying the family dinner table with his catch. Bill met his future wife Lois at a USO dance during the war; they later married in 1946. Lois died in 2013 after 67 years of marriage. Bill is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law: Marilyn and Roland Stocke of Sonoma, CA, Madelyn and Bill Zelenka of Prineville, OR, Barbara and Marty Herrmann of Maple Grove, MN, and Janet and Stan Beckstead of Bellevue, NE. He is also survived by four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
These local bars, restaurants and establishments are open and ready to serve you, your family and friends.
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.