Cooley, Rita Winifred April 20, 1948 - June 21, 2020 Passed away on June 21, 2020. Rita was a devoted fan of Nebraska Husker football and Chicago Cubs baseball. She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Heavey Cooley. She is survived by her sisters, Marge (Ed) Jardon, and Kathy Bojanski; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated at a later date. Faithfully departed, may she Rest in Peace. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rita Cooley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.