Cool, Mary Carol July 26, 1945 - February 26, 2020 Mary Carol Cool, 74, passed away on Feb 26, 2020. Carol was an amazing woman with a strong sense of family. She loved sunshine, cooking, & being surrounded by nature & animals. Her addicting laugh will be missed. Preceded in death by mother, Berteel Bardwell; sons, Don Cool, Tony Cool; grandchildren, Rachel Cool, and Don Cool Jr. Survived by father, William Bardwell; sons, Randall Cool Sr, William Cool Sr; grandchildren, Malyssa Cool, Randall Cool Jr, Crystal Cool, William Cool Jr (Courtney), Stephanie Cool, Brandon Cool, Abigail Cool, Peyton Bobzien, Stephen Bobzien, Faylene Frampton, Jax Cool. CELEBRATION OF LIFE Reception will be held on Thursday, March 5 at 3:30pm. Ashland United Methodist Church, 1442 Adams Street, Ashland, NE

