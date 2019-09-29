Cooks, Betty Jean December 28, 1950 - September 19, 2019 VISITATION: Monday, September 30, from 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Tuesday, October 1, at 11am, both at the Funeral Home. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th St. 402-505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

