Cook, William "Craig" Age 71 William "Craig" Cook, of Martensdale, IA (formerly of Council Bluffs), died on June 28, 2018. Craig graduated from Arcadia High School in Nebraska, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He lived in Council Bluffs, and has been a resident of Martensdale since 2012. Craig is survived by his wife, Helen of Martensdale; his son, Brad of Council Bluffs; his first wife, Mary Etta, of Council Bluffs; 2 siblings, Cheryl Mathis of Lincoln NE, and Mary Jones of Marshfield, MO; two nieces, Jill Mathis and Rachel Carmicheal; a great-niece and nephew, Gabriel and Natalie Carmicheal; two cousins, James and Joslyn Scherbak; and Helen's children: Tami (Bob) Chance of Cambridge IA, and Galen (Kelly) Smith and Dennis (Angie) Smith, both of St. Charles, IA; grandchildren: Tiffany, Garret, Gabe, Nicholas (Kaylee), and Addie; and great-grandchildren, Cora, Cash, and Scarlet. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian, at age 15 of cancer on March 1, 1993; and his parents. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 5pm Tuesday, July 10, with a Visitation beginning at 3:30pm at the Norwalk United Methodist Church in Norwalk. To send an online condolences and flowers go to www.olearyfunerals.com or call (515) 981-0700. Memorials to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue will be accepted. O'Leary Funeral & Cremation Services 1020 Main St., Norwalk, IA 50211 (515) 981-0700

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.