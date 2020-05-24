Cook, Shirley Joyce November 27, 1932 - May 20, 2020 Elkhorn. Preceded by husband, Bob Cook; and sister, Sandy Jostmeyer. Survived by sons, Craig and Keith (Jennifer) Cook; daughter, Cheryl (Dale) Huntley; sisters, Sylvia Hylton and Susan Brown; brother, Ron Issitt; grandchildren, Shannon and Caitlin Cook, Kaylene and Billy Huntley; many nieces and nephews. VISITATION Tuesday 2-7pm at Roeder Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE 1pm Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Methodist Foundation: Crisis Response Fund. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.