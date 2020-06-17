Cook, Sharon L. March 20, 1941 - June 14, 2020 SERVICES 10am Friday, June 19, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 N. 60th Ave., Omaha, NE 68104. VISITATION 5-7pm Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Nebraska Humane Society. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha www.forestlawnomaha.com

