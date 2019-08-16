Cook, Joseph C. September 4, 1950 - August 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Joyce Cook; son, Timothy. Survived by son, Patrick (Sadie) Cook; daughter, Kelly (Todd) Travaille; grandchildren, Katie and TJ Travaille; his cat, "Kitty"; many other family, friends, and relatives. Joe was a Vietnam Veteran in the United States Navy with time in country, and a plankowner aboard the U.S.S. Trenton LPD-14 achieving the rank of Boatswains Mate 3rd Class. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors will be held Monday, August 19th, at 11am at the Omaha National Cemetery. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 | www.johnagnentleman.com

