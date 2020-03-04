Cook, James | MSgt USAF (Ret) March 6, 1933 - February 29, 2020 Age 86, of Bellevue, NE. Died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Papillion Manor nursing home. He was born March 6, 1933, in Collins, MS, youngest of six to the late Fred and Alma Cook. 25-year Air Force veteran. Accomplished fisherman, avid gardener, football fanatic. Known for his wit and personality. Predeceased by his son, Paul Cook. Survived by wife, Renate Cook; daughter, Margarethe Liles; sons, Fred and Bruce Cook. Also survived by his sister, Vera Shaul; eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. No services. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

