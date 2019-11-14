Conrad, Deacon James J. Jr. November 15, 1929 - November 11, 2019 VISITATION: Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 5-7pm, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church (5912 So. 36th St., Omaha, NE. 68107) with a Vigil Service to follow at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, November 15, 2019, 10am, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment at St. John's Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

