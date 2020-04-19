Connolly, Sister Clare Maureen September 16, 1937 - April 15, 2020 Sister Clare Maureen Connolly, OSF, a School Sister of St. Francis, died on April 15, 2020, at the age of 83 at New Cassel Retirement Center in Omaha. She was born in County Leitrim, Ireland, and emigrated to West Virginia with her family in 1948. She entered the Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus in 1955, and taught elementary and high school students. Sister Maureen moved to Omaha in 1970 and earned degrees in religious education and pastoral ministry from Creighton University. She transferred to the School Sisters of St. Francis in 1975. Sister Maureen directed religious education programs at parishes in Bloomfield, Creighton, Norfolk, Randolph, and Snyder. She taught theology at Ryan High School in Omaha until 1983, when the school closed. During her term as board chair of Siena/Francis House in Omaha, the shelter hired its first salaried manager. She ministered for five years at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and developed a religious education program for youth. In 1992, she became program coordinator at New Covenant Justice and Peace Center, developing programs in nonviolence for people of all ages (preschool to adult). For seven years, she organized activities for the Black Catholic Scholarship Program for students, mentors, and parents. The City of Omaha awarded her the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Living the Dream Award in 2007. Sister Maureen served the Alternatives to Violence Project at Omaha Correctional Center as a facilitator from 2005 to 2017, and as Omaha coordinator from 2009 until her death. She had volunteered at New Cassel Retirement Center, where she lived, since 2007. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Kathleen Connolly; and sisters, Kathleen (Albert) Fisher in Ohio, and Lana (Jim) Treadwell in California. Sister Maureen is survived by her sister, Maureen (Terry) Ladd in Florida; brothers John (Karen) in Connecticut and Jim in California; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 45 years. Memorial contributions may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis, the New Cassel Retirement Center, and the Alternatives to Violence Project. She requested that her body be donated for scientific research. A service of commemoration will take place at New Cassel at a later date.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.