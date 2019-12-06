Connolly, Phyllis D. Age 95 Phyllis D. Connolly, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Wednesday December 4, 2019. Phyllis was born September 8, 1924. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, December 9, 2019, at 11am at Lincoln Memorial Park and Cemetery, 6700 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE 68512. Family and friends will be meeting at gate 2 before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Capital Humane Society of Lincoln. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE | (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.