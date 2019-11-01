Connolly, Dane Thomas

Connolly, Dane Thomas September 13, 1954 - October 29, 2019 Dane Thomas Connolly, age 65, of Omaha, NE, passed away on October 29, 2019 in his home following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Dane was born September 13, 1954 to Jim and Claire Connolly in Logansport, IN. Dane found his passion in farming at a young age and had long career as a farmer in Winamac, IN. He later left Indiana to start D&K Roofing & Siding in the Omaha and Kansas City areas, and found great success with his new career, which he enjoyed immensely. During this time, Dane met and married his wife, Lori, and they spent fourteen wonderful years together. Dane will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, kind heart, tremendous faith and will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched. Dane is survived by his beloved wife, Lori (Brown) Connolly; daughters, Nikki (Craig) Hurley, Amber (Jeff) Rodibaugh, and Kyla (Joe) McMurray; sister, Vicki (Jon) Canfield; sisters-in-law, Jill (Mark) Bjorndal, Bobbi (Bert) Johnson; brother-in-law, Martin (Susan) Brown; grandchildren, Caleb, Landon, Elyse, and Aliyah Hurley; Clark, Cora, Lincoln, and Caroline Rodibaugh, Elle and Emery McMurray. Dane was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Holly Sale. Private family graveside services will be held at Clifton Cemetery in rural Brock, NE. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indiana 4-H Foundation. (Address: Agriculture Administration Building, 615 W. State St., W. Lafayette, IN 47907) JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

