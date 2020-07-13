Connelly, Timothy "Tim"

Connelly, Timothy "Tim" March 16, 1948 - July 10, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Marie Connelly; brothers: Bob, Terry, and Joe Connelly; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vince and Joyce Miller. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Brent and Amy Connelly; daughter, Bridget Connelly; sisters: Mary Jean Harrington, Sr. Corrine Connelly, R.S.M., Marcy Peterson, Patricia Connelly, and Priscilla Quinn; brothers, Dennis Connelly and Anthony Connelly (Sue); seventeen nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins and friends. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, July 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 16th at 10:30am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 4801 Woolworth Ave. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Catholic Church. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on our home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

