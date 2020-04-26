Connelly, Norm A. September 26, 1936 - April 20, 2020 Of Gretna, NE. Survived by children, Andy and Marysue and their children, Kim and Megan Connelly, Randy and his children, Kelsey and Jacob Connelly. Burial Service at a later date in Brainard, NE. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

