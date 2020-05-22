Conley, Steven D. May 13, 1950 - May 18, 2020 Survived by Darcy Beck; children: Stefanie D. Conley, Kristina M. Conley, and Sandra E. Conley, grandchildren: Autumn M-R. Love, Jayden I. Conley, Payton M. Love and Brayden T. Love. A private family service will be held, with a celebration of life at a later date. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

