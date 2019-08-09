Conley, Rev. Martin P. October 24, 1931 - August 6, 2019 Father Martin P. Conley died on August 6, 2019 on the Feast of the Transfiguration. He was 87 years of age. Preceded in death by his parents, Martin P. Conley and Rose Anne Burke Conley; and by his sister, Mary K. Arens and his brother-in-law, George T. Arens. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Bridget K. Arens-Jones (Tom), Eileen M. Marcure (Don), Marguerite R. Davis, Teresa A. Bruner (Tony), Sarah E. Heck (Steve), and Gerald T. Arens (Robin); his grandniece Maggie; and his grandnephews: Rich, Collin, Ethan, and Ryan. He is also survived by his fellow retired priests, staff, and other residents living at St. John Vianney Residence; and by his devoted caregiver for the past five years, Paul Kini and his staff with Beautiful Life Family Home Care; and by his longtime friend and advisor, Larry Dwyer. Finally, Father Conley is survived by the thousands of parishioners he ministered to in his 45 years in the priesthood for parishes in Newcastle, Amelia, Emmett, Norfolk, O'Neill, Tekamah, Decatur, and Omaha (St. Bernard, Holy Ghost, and St. Cecilia Cathedral). Father Conley was ordained a priest at St. Cecilia Cathedral on May 11, 1957. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary, Wisconsin; a Bachelor of Arts Degree from St. Paul Seminary in Minnesota in 1953; and a Master of Divinity Degree from Creighton University in 1975. On the occasion of his jubilee in 2007, Father Conley spoke on the meaning of his priesthood: "At Mount Calvary Seminary we sang a hymn, 'May we one day with hearts like thine be holy priests, oh Christ divine.'" May this holy priest rest in peace. VISITATION: Sunday, August 11th at 2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 4pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, August 12th at 11:15am at St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
