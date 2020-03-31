Conety, Kathleen (Nanfito) September 24, 1942 - March 28, 2020 On Saturday, March 28th, 2020, Kathleen (Nanfito) Conety, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 77. Kathy was born on September 24th, 1942, in Omaha NE, to Charles and Ethelyn (Major) Nanfito. Kathy always loved the outdoors and animals. She had several horses in high school, which she boarded at the family farm north of Tekamah. She competed in area rodeos, and was a champion in several events, including barrel racing. She earned her undergraduate degree, with a major in English, from Omaha University, and then received her teaching certificate from UNO. She continued her education to earn two Masters degrees. Kathy had 30 years in the Education field. She was employed at Blair High School where she taught Health & P.E. and coached volleyball. On October 13th, 1962, she married Brian Conety where they resided in Herman, NE and began their life together. They enjoyed fishing, watching Nebraska football, and playing cribbage and Euchre. Kathy had a passion for the outdoors which evolved into her green thumb in gardening. Her salsa is legendary! She was an avid reader, and the Tekamah Library was a great resource of reading material for her. Her generosity was seen every day by her friends, neighbors and family, especially in the sharing of her baked and canned goods. Kathy's quick wit and fun-loving spirit was always seen by those that surrounded her. Her dry sense of humor was loved by all! Kathy was preceded in death by her husband, Brian; father, Charles and mother, Ethelyn; brother, Anthony; and great-grandchild, Rowan Elyse. She is survived by her three children, James (Deborah) Conety, Jon (Angela) Conety, Jennifer (Sterling) Brownell; sisters, Marianne (Don) Maxwell, Eileen (Bruce) Sundberg, Meg (Steve) Jones, and Jacqueline Nanfito. Kathy is also survived by her grandchildren, Nick, Garrett, Dustin, Derek; and great-grandchildren, Dawson, Johanna (Jojo) and Layla. With the current world circumstances, Kathy's life will be celebrated at a later date so that all of her friends and family can gather with loving and fun memories.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.