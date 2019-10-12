Comstock, Jerry D. November 6, 1930 - October 8, 2019 Jerry D. Comstock, longtime Ashland resident and Omaha businessman, died at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, DeVee (Reber). Survived by daughters, Traci (Kyle Heyen) Comstock and Heidi (Jon) Michalski; grandchildren Emma Heyen, Kayla and Cade Michalski; niece, nephews; and dear friends, Marianne and Fred Applegate. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Hall Funeral Chapel, 707 15th Street, Auburn. Family will greet friends 3-5pm Sunday, Oct. 13th, at the Hall Funeral Chapel. Inurnment: Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Peru, and luncheon thereafter. Hall Funeral Chapel 707 15th Street, Auburn, NE | 402-274-3131

