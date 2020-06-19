Comerford, Phyllis Marie December 16, 1935 - June 17, 2020 Phyllis was a quiet inspirer to all and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Survived by her adoring husband of 60 years, John; her children, Thomas Comerford, Maureen (John) Morrissey, and Karen (Chris) Tatten; six grandchildren: Benjamin and Duncan Comerford, Meghan and Sarah Morrissey, and Julia and Laura Tatten; sister, Geraldine Duhacek, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son, James; parents, George and Grace Greenblatt; and sister, Georgene Lindeman. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, June 20th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with visitation starting at 9am. Interment: Calvary In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Pranam Seva, a local non-profit that feeds those in need, resettles refugees, and offers free yoga classes to the community. To view a live broadcast of the Service, please visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

