Colpitts, Thomas F., IV

Colpitts, Thomas F., IV Age 51 - January 2, 2020 Of Glenwood, IA. VISITATION will be Tuesday January 7, 2020 from 6-8pm at Peterson Mortuary. Private Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials directed to the family. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

