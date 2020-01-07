Colombe, Ernest D. August 29, 1930 - January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Marlene J Colombe; parents, Gus and Theresa Colombe; brother, Paul Colombe. Survived by daughters: Mary (Ed) Lindell, Chris (Kent) Hofferber, Patty (Terry Flanagan) Colombe; grandchildren: Robyn (AJ) Moniewski, Zach Brightweiser, David (Audrey) Lindell, Megan Pline, Caitlin (Jesse) Trevino, Cara Lindell, Amanda, Eric (Madeleine), Matt Hofferber; great-grandchildren: Caden, Dylan, Makenna Carpenter, Ben Moniewski, Niles and Linden Pline. VISITATION: 6-8 pm, Vigil: 7pm, Thursday Jan. 9 at Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home; FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:30am Friday, Jan. 10, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Drive. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN Colonial Chapel 11902 W Center Rd 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

