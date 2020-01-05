Collver, Chris R. April 24, 1966 - December 30, 2019 Chris knew he was called to be three things: a Christian, husband, and father. These roles guided him and brought him the most joy. He will also be remembered for his passion and talent in the kitchen and with a guitar. Chris is survived by wife, Katrina; children, Cameron, Danae and Riley; parents, Kim and Kathy Collver; brother, Marc Collver. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at a later date. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue 402-293-0999 www.johnagentleman.com

