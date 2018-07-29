Collins, Marjorie Edith Mar 10, 1928 - Jul 26, 2018 Survived by husband, Earl (who she married on May 30, 1948); children, Jennifer Dierks, Gregory (Melody) Collins, Gary (Esther) Collins, and Cynthia (Bill) Roether; grandchildren, Andy (Bridget) Dierks, Zach (Suzanne) Dierks, Sam (Dana) Collins, Gary Lee (Karlee) Collins, Jessica (Mike) Wilde, Marie (Rick) Lambert, and Pamela Roether; and great grandchildren, Wilson Dierks, Dylan Claire Dierks, Kylie Collins, Kolbe Collins, Anna Wilde, and Raiden Lambert. Preceded in death by son-in-law, David Dierks. VISITATION with family and friends will be Monday, July 30, 6-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home, Omaha. Private Services will be held. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

