Collins, John S. April 1, 1944 - January 14, 2020 Age 75. Preceded in death by parents John and Josephine Collins. Survived by wife of 47 years, Patti; children, Jen Collins and Michael Collins (Merinda); granddaughter, Ali Williams; brothers, Billy Collins and Jerry Collins (Mary). CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, January 25th, 11am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard and American Legion Post #331. Memorials: Harbor of Hope Dog Rescue (https://www.harborofhopedogrescue.org/) and Air Force Association Wounded Airman Program (https://www.afa.org/wounded-airman-program) BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

