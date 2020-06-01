Collins, Cindy M. June 21, 1950 - May 29, 2020 Age 69 years of Ralston, NE. Survived by her sons, Kirk Collins and wife Heather, and Kory Collins; grandchildren: Sara, Tyler, Conner, and Chase; brother Lonnie Stewart; and many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of Cindy's Life: Wednesday, June 3, at 10:30am, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service (with social distancing), all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). INTERMENT: Vesta Cemetery in Tecumseh, NE. To view a livestream of the Service and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

