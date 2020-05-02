Colligan, Joan Kay

Colligan, Joan Kay August 4, 1937 - April 10, 2020 Daughter of James and Frances (Lindahl) Leonard, was born in Wakefield, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson, NE. She attended District 15 Country School in South Thurston County, NE for 8 years, then graduated from Wayne High School in Wayne, NE. On August 30, 1954, Joan was united in marriage to Donald Colligan in Elk Point, SD. They moved 20 times during their marriage while Donald was active in the United States Army, including 3 years living in Europe. Joan received her degree from Omaha Metro Tech as a medical transcriptionist, she then worked 25 years at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, NE. She retired from Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA in 1996, after her and Donald retired to Shelby, IA. While their children were young, Joan worked in the schools the kids attended. She loved working in the cafeteria as a cook the most. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, flower gardening, reading biographies, journaling and she was an excellent cook. While in high school she played the saxophone and enjoyed playing the piano for many years. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and had a special connection with her great-grandchild, Natalie. Joan loved walking and visiting State Parks nationwide. Joan died on at Elm Crest Retirement Community in Harlan, IA, attaining the age of eighty-two years, eight months, and six days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and brother, Paul Leonard. She is survived by her children, James Colligan of Omaha, NE; Keith Colligan and his wife, Cindy of Shelby, IA; Lisa and her husband, Rick Knavel of Ennis, TX; 2 grandchildren, Katie (Ryan) Reich of Shelby, IA; Chloe Knavel of Ennis, TX; 1 great-grandchild, Natalie Reich of Shelby, IA; sister, Billie Smith of Battle Creek, MN; brothers-in-law, Robert Colligan and his wife, Marlene of Wisner, NE; Louis Glister, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn of Houston, TX; other family members and friends. Services and inurnment to be announced at a later date. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 9th Street, Harlan, IA 51537 (712) 755-3135 or (800) 831-6805

