Colfack, LaVerne C. October 3, 1932 - February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Gerald Moffett and Emil Colfack; daughter, Eileen Moffett; grandson, Ryan Kelly; son in law, Randy Fryar. Survived by children, Patty ( John) Mancuso, Kathy (Dave) Brickman, Peggy Hatfield, Mike (Kelley) Moffett, Jim (Christy) Moffett, Jean (Mitch) Kelly, Tom Moffett, Terri Fryar; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Hughes; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Friday, 6-8pm, at the 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to autismspeaks.org, gifts.duke.edu/medpp (select Pompe Disease Fund), or The Alzheimers Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

