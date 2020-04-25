Coleman, Rufus A. Sr. July 13, 1943 - April 23, 2020 VIEWING: 9am-7pm Monday, April 27, 2020, at Forest Lawn. Visit website for more information. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE ww.forestlawnomaha.com

