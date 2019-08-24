Coleman, George E.

Coleman, George E. Age 75 - August 17, 2019 Survived by his wife, Beatrice Coleman; two sons, George E. (Erica) Coleman II, Christopher Turrentine; three daughters: Cristal Benniefield, Whitney Whitcomb, Shana (Eris) Mackey, all Omaha; two sisters, Linda Morris, Omaha; Mamie Rose Turner, Shuqualak, MS; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and extended family. VIEWING: 10am Monday, followed by SERVICE at 11am, all at Morning Star Baptist Church. Interment: family plot, Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.