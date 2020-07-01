Cole, Willette Age 84 - June 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Lucille Franklin; husband, Sam; son, William; brothers, Rayford and Floyd Franklin; twin sister, Annette Black. Survived by sons, Sam, Willard (Vicki) Cole; daughter, Shelda Cole, Omaha; brother, Paul Franklin, Russellville, AR; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives. VISITATION: 2:30-6pm Wednesday, Mortuary; FUNERAL SERVICE: 12pm Thursday, Mortuary; INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Willette Cole, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 1
Visitation
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24th St
Omaha, NE 68110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, July 2, 2020
12:00PM
Thomas Funeral Home
3920 N 24th St
Omaha, NE 68110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.