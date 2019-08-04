Cole, Kenneth G.

Cole, Kenneth G. Age 84 Of Nebraska City. Survived by wife of 64 years, Mary (Hall) Cole; son, Thomas Cole; daughter, Diana (Mike) Bohlen; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; other family/friends. Preceded by parents, Charles L and Gladys E. (McLaury) Cole; daughter, Lois Hamilton; brother, Ronald; and infant sister. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, August 6, Gude Mortuary, Nebraska City. Burial in Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City. FAMILY RECEIVING FRIENDS: 5-7pm Monday at Mortuary. Memorials to Lupus Foundation, Tangier Shrine or Davita Dialysis. GUDE MORTUARY Nebraska City, NE | (402) 873-6011 | gudefuneralhomes.com

