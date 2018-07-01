Cole, Jane Lynn Jul 9, 1949 - Jun 29, 2018 Preceded in death by parents, Frieda Buss and Stan Eckerson. Survived by husband of 51 years Bob; children, Carmen (Craig) Beecher, Carol Heinz, and Dan (Anne) Cole; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; her sisters, Stana and Diane; and many loving friends and relatives. VISITATION: Friday, July 6, 6-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 7, at 10am. Burial to follow. All Services at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Westlawn-Hillcrest 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Bob, Pat and I are so sorry for your loss, our prayers are with you and your family

