Cole, Charles Ray Maj USAF (Ret)

Cole, Charles Ray Maj USAF (Ret) April 15, 1939 - February 18, 2020 Age 80. Charles had a 20-year career in the USAF and a 20-year career at Mutual of Omaha. Survived by wife of 61 years, Thelma; sons, Kevin Cole, Kyle Cole (Kelly), Chris Cole (Pam); daughter, Kathie Young; son, Keith Cole (Debbie); 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. RECEPTION OF FRIENDS: Friday, February 21st, 5-7pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Saturday, February 22nd, 10am, Our Lady of Peace Catholic Community (Capehart Chapel), 2500 Capehart Road. Military Honors: Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard. Inurnment: Monday, February 24th, 9am, at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Papillion Manor Memorial Fund and Wounded Warriors Project (www.wwp.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

