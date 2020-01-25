Colby, Lorraine M. April 27, 1940 - January 23, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Robert; daughter, Bonnie Ernst; grandson, Matthew McShannon; sisters, Carol Petrovich and Joyce Baker. Survived by children, Penny McShannon, Sherry (Mark) Sambasile, Bob Jr. (Julie) Colby, Cindy Flock, and Jim (Shawna) Colby; son-in-law Roger Ernst; 16 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren VISITATION Sunday 46pm with Fraternal Order of Eagles Memorial Service 6pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE Monday 10:30am Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. Memorials will be directed by the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

