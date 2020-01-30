Cohrs, Marlin R.

Cohrs, Marlin R. Age 91 Of Bennington, NE. Survived by children: Rodney of Elkhorn, Gary (Diane) of Bennington, Sandra (Greg) Gruber of Omaha, Janice Cohrs of Bennington, Patricia Thompson of Yutan, Diane (Jim) Roose of Kennard and Kathleen (Ronald) Lund of Bennington; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Loren (Mary Beth) Cohrs of Blair; sister, Jodeen Thompson of Waterloo, NE. VISITATION: Friday, 2-8pm, with family receiving friends from 6-8pm, at the Bennington funeral home. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10:30am, at Zion Lutheran Church (144th and Ida St.) Interment: Hillcrest Westlawn in Omaha. Memorials to the church or the Bennington American Legion. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Hadan-Golden-Reichmuth Mortuary Bennington, NE | 402-238-2291

